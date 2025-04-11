SFA & ICA Seize More Than 1.4 Tonnes of Illegally Imported Fresh Fruits, Vegetables at Tuas Checkpoint

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) conducted a joint operation and has seized around 1.4 tonnes of fresh fruits and vegetables illegally imported from Malaysia.

The SFA and ICA issued a joint press release and stated that the authorities conducted an operation on 2 and 3 April 2025, on delivery trucks which transport produce intended for direct distribution to retailers and customers.

During the operation, when ICA inspectors at Tuas Checkpoint observed irregularities in the shipment being transported by two trucks, they forwarded it to SFA for additional examination.

The statement read, "SFA found undeclared and under-declared fruits and vegetables such as capsicum, Japanese cucumber, lime and caixin imported by two importers in the trucks. All illegally imported produce were seized."

SFA said that they are following up with further investigations and will not hesitate to take enforcement action.

Food imports into Singapore have to adhere to SFA regulations. other safety may be at danger from illegally imported crops and other items from unidentified sources. Only licensed importers are permitted to import food, and each shipment needs to be declared and have a current import permission.

If found guilty, offenders who illegally import fresh produce face a maximum fine of S$10,000 and/or a maximum sentence of three years in jail.

ICA said, "Safeguarding Singapore's borders remains a top priority for ICA. ICA will continue to conduct security checks to detect and deter illegal importation attempts to keep Singapore safe."

In addition to working closely with border control agencies to prevent illicit importation across our borders, SFA will continue to protect food safety through our integrated food safety system, which includes stringent import restrictions and enforcement.