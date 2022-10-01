Several HUNDRED Kilos of Explosives Caused Blasts At Nord Stream Pipelines, Explosives Triggered Two Detonations Underwater: Report Report

Multiple hundred kilos of explosives caused leaks in the Nord Stream Pipelines, according to Denmark and Sweden. The explosives triggered two detonations underwater and damaged the pipelines. The detonation led to major leaks of natural gas in the Baltic Sea.

"At least two detonations occurred underwater, damaging the pipelines belonging to Nord Stream 1 and 2, causing major leaks of natural gas into the Baltic Sea," said Denmark and Sweden's permanent missions to the UN.

Several Hundred Kilos of Explosives Were Used

The explosions were extremely powerful as seismological institutes recorded it and measured a magnitude of 2.3 and 2.1 on the Richter Scale.

The leaks occurred in both countries' exclusive economic zones and resulted in natural gas rising to the surface of the water. The leaks to Nord Stream 1 are expected to continue until 2 October, while an assessment of the Nord Stream 2 leaks is still pending, according to Euro News.

Two Detonations Occurred Underwater

"Yesterday, Sweden and Denmark shared a joint letter with the @UN Security Council members sharing the known facts of the Nord Stream explosions ahead of today's meeting. Important that the discussion remains fact-based," said Ann Linde, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sweden.

The leaks, which took place in the exclusive economic zone of Sweden and Finland, led to the natural gas rising to the surface of the water.

The countries also pointed out that the possible impact on maritime life in the Baltic Sea is of concern, and the climate effect would likely be very substantial due to the significant volumes of greenhouse gas that are being released into the air.

As sabotage is suspected in the Nord Stream Pipeline leaks because explosions were heard before leaks, multiple reports suggested that Russia's special forces could be behind the attack on the pipeline. Russia's deep divers or drone submarines could have triggered the massive explosions, according to experts. Explosions blew two holes in Nord Stream 1 and one hole in Nord Stream 2.

