SEVENTEEN Member Mingyu to Temporarily Halt Promotional Activities Due to Health Issues

SEVENTEEN member Mingyu will temporarily halt his promotional activities due to health issues. PLEDIS Entertainment revealed that the singer experienced a sudden and crippling lower back pain. His doctor advised him to take time off for a speedy recovery. According to his doctor, the K-pop idol needs to prioritize his health and proceed with activities.

Mingyu will have his recovery process monitored before proceeding with promotional activities. PLEDIS Entertainment has released an official statement explaining the health concerns of SEVENTEEN member Mingyu. The agency stated that the K-pop idol will not participate in promotional activities this week.

The K-pop boy band released its 11th mini album, SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN, and its title track, God of Music, on Monday (October 23). The group has a comeback stage and listening party scheduled for Friday (October 27) and a fan sign event on Saturday (October 28). Mingyu will not take part in both events.

Here is the Complete Statement by PLEDIS Entertainment: