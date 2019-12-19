A seven-year-old boy was killed after he fell off a trailer and was hit by a truck driven by his father in Tennessee during a Christmas parade. Rowan Frensley was immediately rushed to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Photos of the parade in Mount Juliet Middle School parking lot show a smiling Rowan waving and smiling. Many students were part of the float from which Rowan fell off. According to a Tennessee Highway Patrol statement, Rowan was struck by a Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by Art Frensley, his father.

No charges have been filed

When the incident occurred, the truck was towing the trailer in reverse while preparing to offload the passengers. According to reports, no charges have been filed. Eyewitness accounts to the media said that it was an accident. Rowan's family declined to comment to the media.

The body was escorted to the funeral home from the medical examiner's office on Monday (December 17). The family has requested private visitation and funeral services.

Rowan was participating with his cub scout members in the parade when he fell. The scout pack decided to bring in extra pastor and council members during their grieving time.

This is the second death to happen within three weeks apart in the southwest. A similar case of parade accident caused the death of Ameer Frazier, 5, on December 7. Police have not provided crucial details of the case, but like Rowan, Ameer was at the end of the parade when the incident took place.