Family Guy and The Orville creator Seth Macfarlane is leaving his longtime collaborating studio, 20th Century Fox, after nearly working for the production house for nearly two decades.

This comes hot on the heels of his massive nine-figure deal with NBC Universal Content Studios. Not much is known regarding the finer details but it is suspected that a five-year deal worth $200 Million has been agreed upon between the entities.

MacFarlane is considered the best among the show creators

NBCU Content Studios, the new business unit encompassing Universal Television, Universal Content Prods and NBC Universal International Studios under Bonnie Hammer is making it arrive on to the entertainment scene by calling upon MacFarlane, considered the best among the show creators--signing whom onto their roster would show how serious they are regarding their new venture.

Sam Esmail, Dick Wolf, Mike Schur, Tina Fey, and Robert Carlock are the many big names in the entertainment industry that the new studio has struck mega-deals with to headline their channel's programming.

UCP President Dawn Olmstead was the person under whom the decision to bring MacFarlane onboard took place."One of my oldest memories from Fox is of a young Seth MacFarlane hanging out in the halls of the studio" Disney Television Studios and ABC Entertainment Chairman Dana Walden said when asked about her thoughts on the esteemed creator.

"He entertained all of us with his incredible wit and hilarious observations. He is a brilliant artist and a great friend; and, there is no one we root for more than him. As a fan, I look forward to whatever he creates next, and as his studio partner on Family Guy, Amerian Dad, and The Orville, I feel lucky to be continuing an extraordinary partnership," she added. The new deal will purportedly see Macfarlane and Fuzzy Door create new content for NBC's forthcoming streaming service, Peacock.

As an actor, MacFarlane is most recently known for his work in Showtime's Golden Globe-nominated limited series The Loudest Voice about Fox News founder Roger Ailes. He portrayed Brian Lewis, Fox News' former public relations chief. MacFarlane also voices characters on Family Guy and American Dad!, earning him five Emmy's, all for Family Guy.