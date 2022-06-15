Serial Entrepreneur, Dirk Schepens Aims To Bridge Real-Life & Digital World With His Web 3 Project xSPECTAR

"eXpect a lot from us..." that is what the team xSPECTAR has to say to its members. And that tells everything about the commitment this innovative Web3 project makes.

Founded by the serial investor, seasoned entrepreneur, and business evangelist, Dirk Schepens, xSPECTAR is an XRPL based Web3 project which provides its users with an exclusive metaverse ecosystem with a membership-based society bridging real-life extension into the digital world. xSPECTAR is an elite society which will provide a complete ecosystem with a virtual economy on the XRP Ledger (XRPL).

xSPECTAR is the Xclusive Society on the XRPL. The diverse team behind the project highlights a background in Real-Estate, Law, Finances, Gambling, Art, and IT; with mutual interests in blockchain technology.

xSPECTAR's native tokens, NFT, art, avatars, real estate, game, casino, and merchandise makes its utilities one of its biggest strengths.

Dirk, popularly known as XPunkDS opted for XRPL as the platform for xSPECTAR because it has time and again proved itself as one of the fastest, most scalable platforms around. With xSPECTAR, Dirk aims to provide its users an excellent metaverse experience with stunning benefits. Also known as Agents, the users will receive exclusive access as members of the xSPECTAR society enabling the opportunity to meet and access business ventures in the metaverse. The agents also have the potential to obtain many opportunities within the virtual ecosystem via a multi-access membership pass by collaborating with other members of the community. Further, the native tokens and NFTs will grant members access to the exclusive society and unlock the privileges in all lines of utility.

Talking about where he sees xSPECTAR in the upcoming few years, Dirk says that he aims for the success of xSPECTAR on the XRPL and wants to complete the build of xSPECTAR with a fully functioning metaverse ecosystem for users. He wants to see the project as a virtual economy for users to bridge the real-life and digital world. The project has an exciting roadmap ready for the years 2022 and 2023 which makes it a hot property among the web three enthusiasts.