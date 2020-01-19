Defending English Premier League champions Manchester City were held by Crystal Palace as the latter scored a last-minute equaliser to earn a 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

The much-needed equaliser was an own goal by City player Fernandinho. The result left the Manchester-based club trailing leaders Liverpool by 13 points who are supposed to fight it out against Manchester United on Sunday.

Aguero was the pick among the players

Sergio Aguero was the pick of the match for City as the Argentine striker scored a brace and kept City for a brief period in the match. For most of the part of the fixture, Palace were in the lead riding on the lone goal scored by Cenk Tosun in the 39th minute of the match. Aguero helped City equalise in the 82nd minute from a Gabriel Jesus delivery and gave the defending champions a lead with a fine, angled header from a Benjamin Mendy cross from the left by scoring in the 87th minute of the match.

City's chances of winning domestic league decreasing

This result raised questions about City's chances of winning the domestic league this season as leaders Liverpool are way ahead of them. The Reds are yet to lose a match in the league this season as they have been held only once in the 21 fixtures they played in the Premier League by Manchester United.

Manchester City will look forward to a victory of their city rivals on Sunday so that Liverpool does not extend their lead. They are next slated to face Sheffield United on Tuesday night.