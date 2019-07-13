Women's Singles Final match: Serena Williams vs Simona Halep Date: Saturday, July 13 Time: 9 pm SGT/ 6.30 pm IST/ 2 pm BST Venue: Centre Court, Wimbledon

The 37-year-old American tennis star, Serena Williams will be serving against Romanian tennis ace Simona Halep in the women's singles final at Wimbledon on Saturday.

It is going to be one of the energetic matches of this tournament, as the seven-time Wimbledon champion Williams, will be facing former world No 1 Halep, who was defeated by the 37-year-old just a few months ago in the Australian Open.

Halep and Williams first faced each other in 2011 Wimbledon tournament and Williams, who is now the mother of a child, defeated the 27-year-old Halep in the round of 64.

It should be known that on Saturday both the women's stars will be facing each other in a Wimbledon match for the second time of their career.

As per the head to head facts, the 23-time grand slam winner Williams won nine matches against the Romanian, while the 2018 French Open champion Halep took the victory only once in her career.

In 2018, Williams' come back after pregnancy in Wimbledon made headlines, as she not only defeated other tennis starts but also for making it to the final, where she played against German ace Angelique Kerber, who defeated the superstar of tennis 6-3, 6-3.

Halep, on the other hand, won the French Open for the first time. But in this year, she has faced a series of defeat, starting with the Australian Open and then in Roland-Garros.

While Williams faced the Czech tennis player Barbora Strýcová in the semis, Halep beat Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina, who was the finalist of 2018 WTA finals.