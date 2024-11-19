Serbia vs Denmark Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Nations League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Serbia and Denmark will face off at Stadion Dubocica on Monday in a highly anticipated match as part of the final round of the Nations League A group phase. With the group stage nearing its end, both teams are eager to secure their final positions. When the two sides last met, Denmark came out on top with a 2-0 win, and they'll be aiming for a similar result this time.

Serbia will go into this match ranked 33rd in the FIFA standings, while Denmark is 21st. In the group standings, this is the last round, with Serbia in third place on five points and Denmark in second place with seven.

Denmark Clear Favorites

Serbia are currently third in Group 4, with one game left to play, meaning their chances of advancing to the knockout phase are still in their hands.

A dramatic counter-attack goal in the 88th minute from Aleksa Terzic helped Serbia not only secure a win but also relegate Switzerland, while keeping their hopes alive of overtaking second-placed Denmark on the final matchday.

Serbia has earned four points against Switzerland and one point against Spain, alongside a 2-0 loss to Denmark. With a total of five points, they are now just two points behind Denmark ahead of Monday's clash.

Despite having several proven goal-scorers in the squad, coach Dragan Stojkovic will likely be worried about the team's low scoring output so far, with just three goals in five group games.

Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic and all-time top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic will be under pressure in this crucial match, as a loss would not only end their hopes of advancing but also send them into a relegation playoff.

Denmark's 2-1 loss to Spain in Copenhagen marked their second defeat to the Spaniards in just over a month, leaving them now needing to prevent Serbia from securing another win.

After holding Serbia to a goalless draw at Euro 2024 and winning 2-0 in September, the Danes could have a psychological advantage going into this match. However, with the third and final encounter of the series taking place on Serbian soil, it remains to be seen if Denmark can maintain their upper hand.

