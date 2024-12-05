Seoul Fintech Lab Accelerates Global Expansion with Participation in Singapore Fintech Festival

Seoul Fintech Lab successfully participated in the Singapore Fintech Festival from November 6 to 8, 2024. The event was organized to promote overseas investment and market entry for its resident, membership, and graduate companies, with a particular focus on Seoul-based fintech companies established within the last seven years.

A total of 10 companies participated in the event. The five resident companies were Antok, Whatssub, Ipxhop, MerakiPlace, and Korea Securities Lending, while the five graduate companies were CUBIG, AI3, Wealth Guide, InfiniteBlock, and Funble. These companies were selected for their potential to expand into the Singapore market. Throughout the event, they had opportunities to pitch their fintech solutions directly to investors and share insights into the Singapore market.

Seoul Fintech Lab provided comprehensive support for participating companies, including English IR deck design, pitching consulting, and financial assistance for travel and accommodation, offering up to 1.5 million KRW per company. These efforts ensured smooth participation and allowed companies to focus on presenting their innovative solutions. The event was described as an important milestone, marking the first step for domestic fintech companies into global markets.

Seo Hui Dong, Center Director of Seoul Fintech Lab, stated, "This festival was a significant milestone for domestic fintech companies to step into the global market. It provided them with valuable opportunities to engage directly with investors and gain essential feedback, which is crucial for successful market entry." He added, "Based on the insights and feedback from this event, we will continue to support more companies in their global expansion efforts and strengthen our international networks to provide even greater opportunities."

Building on the success of the Singapore Fintech Festival, Seoul Fintech Lab plans to regularize its market entry programs and expand support for fintech companies entering global markets. Initiatives will include pre-market entry seminars, partnerships with international accelerators, and various support programs for overseas expansion.

Seoul Fintech Lab, established by the Seoul Metropolitan Government, is Korea's largest fintech startup support facility. As of Q1 2024, it hosts 100 fintech startups and approximately 1,800 entrepreneurs. The lab provides tailored mentoring, office space, investment attraction, and overseas market entry support. In 2023, its companies achieved ₩118.8 billion in revenue, ₩106.6 billion in investments, and created 709 new jobs.

