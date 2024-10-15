Seoul Fintech Lab and 2nd Seoul Fintech Lab Achieve Major Success at Korea Fintech Week 2024

By showcasing innovative fintech solutions from 22 resident companies, Seoul Fintech Lab and the 2nd Seoul Fintech Lab attracted approximately 1,000 visitors during Korea Fintech Week 2024.

Seoul Fintech Lab and the 2nd Seoul Fintech Lab participated in the 'Korea Fintech Week 2024,' which was held from August 27 to 29 at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) in Seoul, South Korea. The event was a tremendous success, with around 1,000 visitors attending their joint booth over the three-day event. This collaborative participation by the two fintech hubs provided a unique opportunity for attendees to experience innovative financial technology solutions first-hand.

At this prestigious event, Seoul Fintech Lab proudly showcased innovative fintech solutions from 22 of its resident companies, drawing significant interest from both domestic and international participants. Korea Fintech Week 2024, organized by the Financial Services Commission and hosted by the Korea Fintech Support Center, was held under the theme "Fintech and AI Redefining Finance." It featured companies from 107 countries, offering diverse fintech innovations across 82 booths. The focus was on how fintech, in combination with artificial intelligence, is revolutionizing the financial sector and its future trajectory.

Seoul Fintech Lab and the 2nd Seoul Fintech Lab jointly operated a large booth, featuring services from prominent resident companies such as BISONAI, FinInsight, IP Shop, and Molyton. From the 2nd Seoul Fintech Lab, companies like EcoCOW, OnLineAI, Collab Technology, and Fractal F&E took part. Each of these companies provided engaging, hands-on demonstrations of their fintech services, interacting directly with visitors and financial professionals. Attendees were able to gain in-depth insights into the cutting-edge solutions offered by these firms, helping them understand the transformative impact these technologies are making in the financial industry.

Additionally, the booth was home to a variety of interactive events and activities, aimed at fostering a dynamic and engaging experience for visitors. Attendees had the chance to participate in various activities while collecting promotional items and giveaways. This not only enhanced the visitor experience but also created valuable networking opportunities for the participating companies.

Beyond the joint booth, 18 resident and graduate companies from Seoul Fintech Lab also participated in Korea Fintech Week 2024's K-Fintech 30 and independent fintech sections. These firms presented their innovative solutions to both domestic and international investors and financial professionals, further boosting the visibility of Korean fintech startups on the global stage. Some of the participating companies included Fusi Partners, Stock Keeper, Quota Lab, Softlanders, Funble, Winning I, Green Ribbon, WellsGuide, Crazy Alpaca, Mopyn, Money Station, Aizen Global, Quantum AI, FintooB, Aikooka, Moin, Lucent Block, and Small Ticket.

Seoul Fintech Lab continues to foster the growth and development of the fintech ecosystem by offering comprehensive support to its resident companies. Its role in nurturing innovation was highlighted during the event. A representative from Seoul Fintech Lab stated, "Korea Fintech Week 2024 was an excellent platform to share the latest technological trends and future directions in fintech. It provided a great opportunity for startups to connect with investors, creating strong networks that will help propel the fintech ecosystem forward." They added, "We are committed to developing more robust support programs to ensure that the fintech ecosystem continues to thrive in the coming years."

Seoul Fintech Lab, established by the Seoul Metropolitan Government, is the largest fintech startup incubation facility in South Korea. As of the first quarter of 2024, it houses 100 fintech startups and approximately 1,800 entrepreneurs. These startups receive a range of support services, including workspace, tailored mentoring, overseas expansion assistance, and help in attracting investment. In 2023, Seoul Fintech Lab companies recorded a combined revenue of KRW 118.8 billion, attracted KRW 106.6 billion in investments, and generated 709 new jobs, significantly contributing to the Korean fintech sector's rapid growth.

Seoul Fintech Lab regularly recruits new fintech companies twice a year, in the spring and fall, providing them with the opportunity to join this dynamic ecosystem. Companies interested in joining Seoul Fintech Lab can find detailed recruitment information on the official website.