Seoul Fintech Companies to Showcase at Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF 2025) and Host On-site IR Demo Day

Seoul Fintech Lab (Director: Baek Kwang-woo) and the Second Seoul Fintech Lab (Director: Chae Sung-min) announced that they will support the participation of 15 Seoul-based fintech companies at the Singapore FinTech Festival 2025 (SFF 2025), Asia's largest fintech exhibition, taking place from November 12 to 14 at Singapore EXPO.

The program centers around the Seoul Fintech Lab Pavilion, established within the exhibition hall to promote the global competitiveness of Seoul's fintech ecosystem. With more than 65,000 attendees from 134 countries and over 900 speakers, the festival will serve as a major gateway for participating companies to meet investors, partners, and industry leaders. Activities begin with a local IR Demo Day on November 11 at Guoco Midtown Network Hub, followed by joint exhibition sessions at Singapore EXPO Hall 5 (Booth 5A33).

The Seoul Fintech Lab Pavilion is organized as part of Seoul's ongoing efforts to accelerate overseas expansion and investment attraction for fintech firms. Seoul Fintech Lab, established by the Seoul Metropolitan Government in Yeouido, currently supports around 100 resident startups, achieving cumulative sales of KRW 757.9 billion and investments totaling KRW 479.5 billion as of Q2 2025. The Second Seoul Fintech Lab, opened in 2023 in Mapo-gu, focuses on early-stage fintech companies, supporting 47 firms with combined sales of KRW 17.4 billion and investment attraction of KRW 8.2 billion as of 2024.

The fifteen companies selected for the Seoul Fintech Lab Pavilion at SFF 2025 showcase a wide range of innovations from AI-powered finance and blockchain services to digital payments and data intelligence. They include: Whatssub (integrated subscription and expense management platform), Core16 (investment algorithm and advisory solutions for financial institutions), IPXHOP (IP trading platform for music and art), CrossHub (blockchain-based identity and global payment solution), Quantit (AI-driven investment automation "Finter"), ICUCA (child financial education and spending management service), 276Holdings (SME invoice digitalization platform "Flow"), SOFT LANDERS (overseas relocation concierge service), Cubig (synthetic data generation and anonymization technology), DEVD (rent payment solution "ZipUp Pay"), Canopy (on-demand payroll system), Credos Partners (alternative and overseas bond securitization platform), Norispace (AI-based office automation "WorkKit"), Uproot Company (on-chain data and wallet management "BitStore"), and FractalFn (blockchain-based investment advisory platform "Little Buffett").

The Global Demo Day on November 11 will bring together investors from Qualgro Partners, Altara Ventures, Cento Ventures, Golden Equator Capital, Intervest, and Farquhar Venture Capital, providing direct opportunities for pitching, networking, and potential investment.

Director Baek Kwang-woo of Seoul Fintech Lab and Director Chae Sung-min of the Second Seoul Fintech Lab stated, "Through the on-site demo day, we aim to help participating companies connect with global investors, and through the joint pavilion, we will enhance their global exposure and business development opportunities."