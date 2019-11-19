South Korean actress Seo Hyo Rim is all set to tie the knot with Morning Glory's F&B CEO Jung Myung Ho on December 22. The actress's agency Magique Entertainment announced the news through a press release on November 19.

"In spite of their busy schedules, Seo Hyo Rim and Jung Myung Ho encouraged and supported each other, and they came to develop a serious relationship and continued their love. Based on their unwavering trust and respect, they formed a matrimonial bond with one another," the agency stated.

According to the agency, the duo will be getting married in a private ceremony in Seoul that will have only the family members and close acquaintances from both sides in attendance. Previously on October 23, Magique Entertainment confirmed that the 34-year-old actress was dating veteran actress Kim Soo Mi's son, Jung Myung Ho. Reports said that they have been acquaintances for a long time and finally decided to take their bond ahead into a serious relationship.

Although Jung Myung Ho is not in the entertainment industry, the pair garnered interest in each other after Kim played the character of Seo's mother in the television drama titled Man Who Sets The Table.

The agency said: "In addition, a new life has arrived during the process of [the couple] vowing to be lifelong companions and discussing marriage plans with both of their parents. [Seo Hyo Rim] is still in the early stages of requiring stability, so please understand that we are cautious about elaborating on this."

Magique Entertainment also said that the actress will continue to work after her wedding. "We're deeply grateful to those who are always watching over the two individuals with great love and warm hearts, so [the couple] will continue to work hard even after their marriage to repay your congratulations and warm encouragement," it said.

In 2007, Seo Hyo Rim made her debut in When Spring Comes. Since then, she has appeared in a number of shows, including Sungkyunkwan Scandal, That Winter, the Wind Blows, Endless Love, and Dear Fair Lady Gong Shim.