The island resort off Singapore's southern coast, Sentosa, is granting free entry for visitors from 14th March till June-end. This is the island's new attempt to support businesses which have been hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

The minister of trade and commerce said they are granting free entry in order to encourage more people to visit Sentosa. The Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) said it is extension of an earlier plan where admission fees were waived for visitors during March school holidays.

Mono rail

The mono rail service at Vivocity will waive the admission fees from 14th March where entry is already free for those who walk in via the Sentosa Broadwalk. The SDC is also waiving transport fees from Our Tampines Hub to Sentosa through shuttle bus service.

"We want to encourage more people to do stay cautions, to come here for F&B and visit the attractions," said Chee Hong Tat, senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry

Coronavirus affects business

Sentosa saw up to 50 per cent decline in visitors since early February in the Resort Island. So SDC announced that it will allow businesses inside Resort Island to pay 50 per cent of their rent in interest-free installments in 12 months.

"Majority of our guests during the March holiday will be Singaporeans ... who still want a break or respite from working hard and they'll be looking somewhere near to spend time with their families," said an employee at Shangri-La's Rasa Sentosa Resort.

Till now, there have been confirmed 178 cases, 96 recoveries and no deaths due to the coronavirus outbreak in Singapore. It was recently reported that Facebook shut down its office in the country due to the spread of the virus. Authorities are trying their best to use technology up to its full extent where Alexandra Hospital in Singapore is soon going to employ robots to serve meals and medicines to the infected patients suspected of coronavirus infection.