The US Senate has confirmed conservative judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, marking a victory for President Donald Trump in the lead up to the November 3 election. She was nominated by Trump to fill the seat of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died in September. NPR reported that the Senate Democrats tried to delay the confirmation but the Republicans prevailed.

The House voted 52-48 to confirm her nomination, giving the court a 6-3 conservative majority that could determine the future of the Affordable Care Act and abortion rights. It also marked a landmark win for Trump just a week before the presidential election. While all Democrats voted against Barrett's confirmation, Republican Senator Susan Collins had also voted against the confirmation.

Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the judicial oath to Barrett on Tuesday at the US Supreme Court. The private ceremony will take place in the East Conference Room. A more formal swearing-in ceremony will occur at a later date. However, the confirmation of Barrett was slammed by netizens on Twitter.

A user tweeted, "Can't believe how many people are celebrating this tragedy #ACBconfirmation."

Another one slamming the decision wrote: "Justice Barrett is a sham. Originalism is a sham. Amy, the American people overwhelmingly reject you as a sham. I will never forget your betrayal of women for as long as I live. You are forever illegitimate."

Another user tweeted: "The US Republican Senate just signed their own "political death certificates" by confirming Justice Barrett to the High Bench; instead of hashing out a Covid-19 Stimulus Package. As the #GOP intermingle & swap congratulatory toasts; As Countless Americans suffer from Covid-19!"

One disappointed user commented: "I've never been more ashamed to be an American than I am today. I am horrified and disgusted by the minorities' rule over the majority of America."

Another one stated: "I'm disgusted and outraged. I'm mad as hell. #ACBconfirmation is the opposite of justice and law and truth. This madness has got to end. #Resist #Resistance #Resisters fight like hell and vote in droves." One commented: "Millions will lose healthcare. Back alley abortions will make a comeback. Science is now controversial."

However, a few users begged to differ and welcomed the news of Barrett's confirmation. One user wrote: "One of the really cool and unspoken stories of the #ACBConfirmationis that a graduate of@NDLaw was just placed on the #SCOTUS. Hopefully, this moves the country away from the days where the courts felt reserved for students of Harvard and Yale."

Another one commented, "So excited to witness the swearing-in of JUSTICE AMY CONEY BARRETT!!! My heart is beaming with pride. #JusticeAmyConeyBarrett #SCOTUS #ACBConfirmation #WomenForAmy #WomenForTrump."

Another one welcoming the move tweeted, "Congratulations Justice #ACB on #SCOTUS confirmation! You are the most deserving. #ACBconfirmation."

Many fear that Barrett's confirmation as a Supreme Court judge could lead to the suppression of abortion rights, a highly-debated topic in the US. Conservatives also believe that she will rule against the Affordable Care Act (ACA), the health insurance scheme introduced by former President Barack Obama.

The court is scheduled to hear arguments on the ACA a week after the election. The Trump administration has been urging the court to declare the law known as Obamacare, invalid, including its protections for people with underlying health conditions. Barrett has earlier ruled in favor of Trump's immigration policies and spoken for extensive gun rights.

Barrett is the third judge to be nominated to the Supreme Court by the US President, including Neil Gorsuch in 2017, and Brett Kavanaugh, who was accused of sexual assault by several women in 2018. The 2020 US presidential election will take place on November 3, this year.