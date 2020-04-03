Actress Selma Blair says she is having an "incredible" time during self-isolation as it gives her a chance to spend more time with her son.

In an episode of Miley Cyrus' web series Bright Minded, the 47-year-old actress said that the social distancing guidelines imposed to slow the spread of coronavirus have had little impact on the way she lives her life, reports femalefirst.co.uk. That's because she doesn't go out much due to having multiple sclerosis (MS). She also noted that she is enjoying her time with her eight-year-old son Arthur.

The world is on the same daily trajectory as her

"I've been pretty much in isolation for two years, because my physical issues make it harder to get out, harder to speak, all of these things. Now everyone's on this same daily trajectory I'm on. This is an incredible time for me, because I'm home, and to have my son home and to be able to have people understand," Blair said.

The Cruel Intentions star urged people to "be the best you you can be" during this time of uncertainty. She said: "This moment is what we have. We hope for more. Be open but also really take this opportunity to be the best you you can be, to help your days along."

Happy living in the moment

Despite her medical condition making her more vulnerable to potential COVID-19 complications, Blair is just happy to live in the moment.

"I just really look in the moment, because now I'm a middle-aged woman with an incurable disease and it doesn't even matter. Anyone can be, God forbid, hit by a car on a Tuesday afternoon, so we all just really do what we can to enjoy this and help our children or parents or neighbours," she said.