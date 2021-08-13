Self-taught international e-commerce business owner Willy Lin shares his secret to success

Building an e-commerce business is not everyone's cup of tea. You might set up an account or a website, but it takes careful planning and strategizing to get noticed. Willy Lin has assisted 800+ small and big businesses to expand their e-commerce. What makes him stand out is his expertise for over a decade in the field of sales and marketing.

Visions of WAH Academy

Willy wishes to spread the knowledge he has in the field to anyone in need of it. He, therefore, started WAH academy that helps business owners understand the basics of e-commerce and tricks to sustain them. The institution boasts of having trained over 2000learners on how to set up an Amazon FBA business. In addition to that, joining the course will allow you to analyze insightful research results to increase your profits by a considerable margin.

Secret to success

"The only thing standing between you and your goal is the bullshit story you keep telling yourself as to why you can't achieve it, "by Jordan Belfort. Willy often shares this quote with his students to motivate them. He believes that if we overcome the mythical hurdle restricting us, nothing will ever stop us from achieving our goals. This mindset has helped the owner of WAH Academy himself overcome his setbacks.

Driving force behind his success

Due to unfavorable circumstances, Willy had to face a debt of $300,000. It was a considerable sum to be paid at a very young age. Through his resilience and dedication, he built an empire that allowed him to clear his debt within 24 months. The knowledge that Willy had in e-commerce helped his business scale exponentially. He now wants to give back to the world by helping other e-commerce business owners. There are many misleading truths on the internet that he wishes to bust through his continuous effort.

Importance of having the right mindset

"In business, there are going to be more downs than ups," says Willy Lin. What one needs to do when starting is view these failures as stepping stones to success. Reading books on motivation, entrepreneurship, business, and other similar topics have been an enormous asset to Willy'spersonal and professional life. He wants to share his entrepreneurship stories with fellow business owners to help them understand their difficulties and grow.

Willy believes that it is not that easy to become an entrepreneur as the glamours of social media portray. However, it is achievable. He advises people to "Never give up and keep moving forward." If you believe you can do it, then you can! Having faith in yourself is very necessary.