Self-Proclaimed Time Traveler Warns of A Devastating Storm; Worst Hurricane To Wreck Havoc on South Carolina In A Few Days

A self-proclaimed time traveler has warned the Americans of a devastating storm, which will hit the US in a few days, costing the lives of many.

The worst hurricane will hit the US east coast on Sunday, according to Kim Windell Necos, who claims he is a time traveler from 2090. Kim's claims that hellish havoc is about to be wreaked on South Carolina.

Warning Everyone, I'm a Time Traveler From 2090

"Warning everyone, I'm a time traveler from 2090," wrote Kim on a Facebook group titled 'Time Travel' that has almost 30,000 members.

Hurricane Will Hit South Carolina On August 14

"On August 14, 2022, the worst hurricane in history hits South Carolina this will be the first-ever category, 6 hurricanes with wind speeds of over 250mph know as 'the first one' it causes billions in damage and many people lose their lives. Be safe everyone."

Many Remain Sceptical Over The Impending Deadly Disaster

Most however remain sceptical over the impending deadly disaster, not least because weather reports have not forecasted anything close to the prediction this weekend. In fact, the World Meteorological Organisation says Charleston, South Carolina will bask in nothing but 30C sunshine on the 14th, according to Daily Star.

Funnily enough the days either side of it are hit with warnings of hot and sweaty thunderstorm, albeit nothing likely to cost the nation billions of dollars repairing, the British publication added.

