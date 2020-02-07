Selena Gomez is one among the most followed celebrity on Instagram but the 27-year-old singer revealed that if given an option to delete Instagram entirely by pressing a button, she would happily go ahead and do it, as she feels the picture sharing social media app is responsible for ''destroying'' the lives of her generation and there's too much pressure on everyone to look like somebody they're not.

When asked if she could push a button to get rid of Instagram entirely, she told the Dazed Magazine, ''I think I'd have a lot of people not liking me for saying yes,'' and continued, 'If I could find a balanced, happy medium that would be great, but I would be lying if I said that it isn't destroying some of my generation, their identity.''

Selena revealed why she named her latest album 'Rare'

Selena revealed that she named her latest album 'Rare' because she finds millions of youngsters under tremendous pressure to look like everybody else and that's robbing them off their individuality and identity. ''It's a huge part of why I named my album Rare because there's so much pressure to look the same as everyone else.''

Selena Gomes was away from social media in 2018

The Lose You To Love Me hit-maker Selena Gomez took a hiatus from Instagram in 2018 and was away from all the negativity the platform offers. She called it the best time of her life '' much happier'' without being connected to the internet at all time.

She said, ''When I was out of social media, I was so much happier with just me, myself, how I looked, and that helped a lot. I just needed to let my old self go. I was purging multiple different things, but it was specifically who I was then.''

She revealed that she found it ''scary'' to return to Instagram and eventually did it anyway. ''It was scary going back on - the first four days I was like, 'No, there's no way I can do this.' What I do now is to only go on it when I feel like I need to, and then I'll just log off, I won't take time to explore or look at anything else.''