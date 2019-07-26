Selena Gomez has the sweetest things to say to her fans for all the birthday wishes. The diva, who celebrated her 27th birthday earlier this week took to Instagram to share how happy and grateful she is. The Wolves singer's post was accompanied by a lovely picture overlooking the Italian city.

In her post, Gomez wrote, "Well I'm 27 now. I wanted to thank each and every one of you for your words on my bday. Not just the quick notes. The thought that goes behind every word you write usually ends up with me crying grateful tears like I did last night. Praying for all of you!! I LOVE YOU."

Gomez is flashing her million-dollar smile in the photo as she stands in the balcony of her hotel room in a maxi dress.

We had recently shared a few pictures of the singer from her Italian rendezvous as she took off with her friends. Gomez rang in her 27th birthday in Rome and had a very good time as she strutted about in the city wearing lovely maxi dresses, enjoying Italian cuisine at Pierluigi and taking boat rides.

A source told People, "She just turned 27 and is celebrating in Rome and Capri. She's having a good time and enjoying herself with her grandparents. She's getting some relaxation in but is also excited to get back home and back to work."

For her birthday, Selena along with her friends enjoyed some good chill sessions as they went around the town. A source told E! News "Selena arrived for lunch with a group of friends. The table shared several dishes such as raw fish, tagliatelle with lobster, pasta with vodka sauce and various salads." The insider further added, "They were chatting and laughing the entire time. No candles, cards or cake, but they did have a dessert of ice cream and tiramisu."

Selena surely had a good birthday, that we can tell. The diva has a lot more to look forward to with respect to her professional commitments. We will be seeing Selena Gomez on the big screen as she is all set to star in 'The Dead Don't Die' which also stars Bill Murray. Hopefully, she'll drop a music album too!