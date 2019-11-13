Selena Gomez, who recently hit her first #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, has opened up about her weight issues and how social media had adverse effects on her self esteem. The 27-year-old "Lose You To Love Me" on 'Giving Back Generation' video podcast, spoke about how much social media affected her self esteem by making her think about how she looked. This was mostly related to her weight.

"I experienced [body shaming] with my weight fluctuation for the first time," the "Look At Her Now" singer says. The songstress has lupus and also deals with kidney issues and these health conditions have had negative effects on her.

While speaking on this topic, she says: "I have lupus and deal with kidney issues and high blood pressure, so I deal with a lot of health issues and for me, that's when I really started noticing more of the body image stuff." The "Heart Wants What It Wants" singer spoke about how people started criticised her on platforms like Instagram and Twitter.

"I really noticed when people started attacking me for that. In reality, that's just my truth. I fluctuate. It depends on what's happening in my life," she explains. According to an article published on Elle, the singer has also admitted that these criticisms and attacks made on her were difficult to handle and even took a toll on her.

Gomez went on to state some fact, which is that most women face these issues and they are all relatable. She went on to explain how some amazing women are chasing an image that mostly destroys them. "They're wanting to be a completely different person but that's not what's inside of them, you know?" says the former Disney star.

"But I get it. I look at other people's pages — or I used to — and I'm like, okay, I need to fix myself." Selena Gomez has come a long way and has also dealt with a lot in her past. However, she has never let the negative experiences in her life put her down and has always come out stronger than ever before.