Singing sensation, Selena Gomez has been creating quite a buzz on social media since last two days by sharing a series of cryptic posts. She has been constantly giving hints that new music is on the way.

In the last 24 hours, the singing sensation managed to tease her fans of her comeback. The series of social media posts started on Wednesday, October 16 when Selena Gomez posted a childhood picture of herself on social media with the caption,"We always go into it blindly." Soon after the picture was dropped on social media, fans started speculating about her come back.

Then on Thursday, October 17, Selena shared a picture of herself that shows her behind a black lace curtain with a caption that reads,"Rose colored glasses all distorted."

However, that wasn't enough to tease her fans, Gomez also shared a video snippet on social media, probably from her new music video. The clip shows a car driving past a theatre that has a message written on it,"I saw the signs and I ignore it." Gomez made this quote her caption and tagged Spotify,an audio streaming platform.

Apart from this, the star singer also shared a video of a Times Square ad featuring her and Amazon Music and caption for the post reads,"Ask Alexa to follow me."

Back in July at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Gomez did confirm that she is "done" with her new album and was just adding some finishing touches to it,"I have to do, like, a few finishing things with it, but I'm just relieved."

On personal front, the singing diva is rumoured to be dating her long-time friend Niall Horan. While they have been spotted together many a times, but they are yet to confirm any such rumours.