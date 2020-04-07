Singer Selena Gomez will be releasing a new Deluxe Edition of her new album "Rare" with a portion of the proceeds going to the COVID-19 relief fund.

The 27-year-old singer took to Instagram on Monday to share that the new Deluxe Edition of "Rare" will be available from April 9, featuring new songs "Boyfriend" and "Souvenir", reports dailymail.co.uk.

Making a personal contribution

The singer said that she is making a personal donation to the COVID-19 relief fund, and donating $1 from every order of the Deluxe Edition to the Plus1 COVID-19 Relief Fund. Gomez shared the cover art for the "Rare" Deluxe Album, featuring a profile shot of the singer with the Rare tattoo on her neck. "The deluxe version of 'Rare', featuring 'Boyfriend', 'She' and 'Souvenir', is out April 9th," Gomez wrote.

"You can pre-save it now and learn more about how to donate to the PLUS1 COVID-19 Fund in my bio," she said. She also added another image, which featured a more detailed note about her song "Boyfriend" and the new album.

"Many of you know how excited I've been to release a song called 'Boyfriend'," Gomez began. "It's a lighthearted song about falling down and getting back up time and time again in love, but also knowing that you don't need anyone other than yourself to be happy," she added.

Penned before the crisis

She also shared that the song was written, "long before our current crisis", adding: "In the context of today, I want to be clear that a boyfriend is nowhere near the top of my list of priorities." "Just like the rest of the world, I'm praying for safety, unity and recovery during this pandemic. Because of that, I'm personally donating to the Plus 1 COVID-19 Relief Fund as well as donating $1 from every order in my official store to the fund starting now," she said.

The standard edition of "Rare" was released in early January. Recently, Gomez also revealed that she is battling bipolar disorder and said that learning about her disorder took the fear away.

Better to speak the truth

"I think that we are better when we tell the truth and, so, this is my truth. Last year, I was suffering mentally and emotionally, and I wasn't able to stay all that kept together. I wasn't able to hold a smile or to keep things normal. It felt like all of my pain and my anxiety washed over me all at once and it was one of the scariest moments of my life," she said.

The singer added: "(I was) terrified, obviously, because the veil was lifted, but relieved that I finally had the knowledge of why I had suffered for so many years with depression and anxiety. After a year of a lot of intense work... I am happier, I am healthier, and I am in control of my emotions and thoughts more than I've ever been. So, I'm very happy about that."