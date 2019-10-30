Selena Gomez has found her "ride or die" in Taylor Swift. The singer recently posted a selfie in reality TV star Kim Kardashian's new shapewear line, SKIMS, and the response she received for the picture was not what she had expected. The 'Lose You To Love Me' singer posted a picture of herself posing in front of the mirror while wearing the new shapewear line from the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, and rocked the black bodysuit. In the caption, Gomez wrote, "So freaking comfortable" and "Legit" while also tagging the line on her post.

However, the singer had to take down her post within a few hours of putting it up, after she received unwarranted backlash from not only her own fans, but also fans of Taylor Swift, owing to the age-old rift between her and rapper Kanye West, who also happens to be the Kardashian's husband. As soon as she took down her SKIMS post, the 'Hands To Myself' singer put up a picture of herself with her BFF Swift, making it quite clear to both her and Swift fans where her loyalties lie. "My ride or die. I would die for this one," Gomez wrote over the photo.

The picture, which featured a never-before-seen photo of Swift and her newest pet cat Benjamin, was put up on her Instagram stories where the 27-year-old entertainer added, "Thank you for forever being by my side. You have taught me so much, walked through all of this with me, STAYED and you remind me to be a better, human being. I'm on your side for life."

Gomez, who is riding high on the love and support she's received from fans after her latest song, recently spoke in an interview about her amazing bond with the 'Calm Down' artist, and she was all praises for not only her BFF but also Swift's family. "She was frustrated when I was frustrated. She was sad when I was sad. But more than anything, my friends stood by my side when I think they visibly saw me in so much pain," said Gomez, whose new music is heavily inspired by her on-and-off relationship with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

"I played her this song and I played it with her mom and dad, and I showed her the video. Her mom and Taylor started crying," continued Gomez. "It wasn't because the song was emotional, it was just because the first thing they said to me was, 'We're so happy that you're here. After seeing all of that, this is such a cool moment.' That's a huge thing for me."