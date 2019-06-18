Frank Hoogerbeets is a self-proclaimed Dutch seismic researcher who has been predicting potential earthquakes on his website Ditrianum over the past few years. A couple of days back, Hoogerbeets predicted that powerful earthquakes will jolt the planet from June 16 to 21. Shockingly, a powerful earthquake rattled China on June 17, killing 11 and injuring 120 people.

The earthquake which hit outside the city of Yibin in Sichuan province, southwest China measured 6 in the Richter scale, and it also caused considerable structural damage in the area. It should be noted that Sichuan is a hotbed of seismic activities and in 2008, an earthquake that measured 7.9 in the Richter scale left more than 87,000 people dead or missing.

In the meantime. another minor tremor was felt in Hunchun city in northeastern Jilin province of Northern Kora that measured 1.3 in the Richter scale. As the quake happened in the rogue nation, many people believed that Kim Jong-un led rogue regime has conducted yet another nuclear test. The rumors about nuclear tests surfaced as previous nuclear activities of Pyongyang has resulted in small quakes in the area.

In the early hours of June 18, another earthquake measuring 4.9 in the Richter scale in Andaman islands. Even though there are no reported casualties, local residents in the area are in a state of panic, as they believe an aftershock may soon hit the islands.

Frank Hoogerbeets revealed that these earthquakes are the result of critical planetary alignments, and it is causing destabilization of tectonic plates here on earth. The Dutch researcher also added that he is making these predictions with the help of a sophisticated system known as SSGI (Solar System Geometry Index).

"From the 14th to the 18th Earth will be part of three out of four alignments primarily involving Mercury, Mars, and Saturn. This is a very critical situation and seismic activity could go well over 7 magnitudes, especially from the 16th to the 21st. Electromagnetic pressure waves could also result in meteo-tsunamis," wrote Hoogerbeets on his website.

Even though Hoogerbeets' had turned true many times, experts have always dismissed these forecast stating that no current technology in the modern world is capable of predicting earthquakes with such precision.