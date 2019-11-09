The body of "Seinfeld" actor Charles Levin was found naked, decomposed and partially eaten by vultures in July, reports claimed Thursday. Levin's body was discovered on July 13, days after he was reported missing by his son.

Levin's decomposed body was found in a remote area near Grants Pass, Oregon, where the actor lived. According to police documents obtained by the Daily Mail, authorities said that Levin's body had been partially consumed by what police believe to be turkey vultures.

The body showed "signs of animal scavenging likely in the form of turkey vultures as there was evidence of bird feces on and around the body," the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety report claimed.

Authorities reportedly used a rope and pulley system to retrieve the remains from the bottom of a 30-foot ravine.

Jesse Levin, who reported the disappearance, said his father last spoke to a friend and said he was lost. "It was breaking up. It wasn't very clear what he was saying, but he did seem to sound confused and lost," Jesse Levin said at the time.

Jesse Levin remembered his father's "humongous personality," adding: "He was a difficult guy, a big diva. He was incredibly comedic ... He was extremely charming. It's very sad what's happened."

In addition to his role on "Seinfeld" as a slapstick mohel, Levin starred in the TV series "Alice" from 1983 until 1985.

"My dad was so over the top and ridiculous that he told me that Jerry Seinfeld fell out of a chair laughing at how ridiculous he was," Jesse Levin said, according to Boston.com.