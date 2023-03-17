Secrets to High-Ticket Closing Success with Mitch Sapoff

In this modern day and age, where remote working has become a preference for all, it is always wise to explore the many available options. From landing a content marketing job to becoming a virtual assistant, there are countless remote opportunities to make money. If you're a talker and love conversing, there's nothing better than becoming a high-ticket closer.

As business owners scale their companies and become too busy to attend sales calls, they look for high-ticket closers to help them keep the business flowing.

While this is an opportunity that can help turn one's financial situation around, it is not easy to become a high-ticket closer. It comes with its own set of challenges.

Given how it can help everyone acquire a stable financial ground, Mitch Sapoff, founder and creator of RapidCloser, shares a few secrets, making high-ticket closing an attainable skill for all. As his method has worked wonders for people trying to become effective sellers on the phone or zoom, his tips can really help you become the best high-ticket closer in town.

1. Learn to Get Comfortable with Rejection

Let's be honest; we all hate rejection. Be it a date or a job, we get very uncomfortable when we hear a 'No.' With the fear of rejection in your heart, you can never reach your full potential as a high-ticket closer. To become a pro, you need to get comfortable with rejection.

As per Sapoff, some of the most effective strategies to overcome this fear and get comfortable are cold calling, public speaking, door knocking, and other practices requiring conversing or interacting with people.

It is only when you get numb to the feeling of rejection that you can continue to turn that into a yes.

For true sales success, you need to embrace the discomfort that comes with rejection. Avoiding it will only make it challenging to acquire top-notch high-ticket closing skills.

2. Surround Yourself with the Right People

Regardless of what the world believes, everyone needs a mentor or a guide at some point in life. Having someone to follow and source inspiration from can help one succeed.

The same is the case if you're on your way to becoming a pro salesperson. Even Sapoff surrounded himself with people in the same industry. He was lucky enough to work under the supervision of a coach who deeply cared about his success.

During this journey, getting in touch with like-minded people and having mentors to follow is critical.

In the sea of low-quality mentorships, it is indeed a challenge to find the best one. This is where Mitch Sapoff's RapidClose Method comes into play. The fact that his course is designed with the success of mentees' at its core makes Sapoff's method the most effective out there.

While talking about surrounding oneself with the right people, Sapoff also emphasizes joining a community of like-minded people. He firmly believes in the saying, "you are the average of the five people you spend the most time with."

This makes it important to surround yourself with people pursuing high-ticket sales careers.

3. Do Not Just Build a Network; leverage It

Networking, regardless of the industry, helps people in their journey toward success. It unlocks doors to opportunities. For anyone looking to succeed as a high-ticket closer, having a network comprising trainers, recruiters, business owners, and top sales representatives can prove to be a career booster.

Sapoff believes that a person who is able to build a versatile network with strong connections to relevant individuals 'will never go hungry.'

4. Never Say No to Learning and Growing

Complacency is A factor that can make even the most successful salesperson falter. It is a growth killer and can push people to the bottom, forcing them to start from ground zero. When it comes to high-ticket sales, understanding that it is a process that requires continuous learning is essential for success.

Continuous practice, learning from mistakes, and implementing feedback are key to growing as a high-ticket closer. Sapoff emphasizes that irrespective of the technique and degree of skills, becoming complacent will not in any way.

Consistency and the will to learn are how one becomes a top high-ticket closer.

