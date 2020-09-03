Anthony spent his formative years dreaming of becoming a priest, then a lawyer, and then a personal trainer. He wanted to help people, to make a difference, but after witnessing the cycle of persistent debt that Americans willingly entrap themselves in, a cycle that begins with tempting credit card offers and student loans and ends with a lifetime of misery, he realized his calling law elsewhere.

Over the last decade, Sarandrea has meticulously built an empire devoted to the financial services sector.

The goal is simple: His companies serve as a bridge between the consumer and the creditor; the struggling debtor and the willing debt specialist. He makes the connections, creates a scenario that helps both parties, and only profits when the deal is done.

Through websites like PocketYourDollars, Sarandrea and his team have helped thousands of Americans and generated millions of dollars, and this is just the start.

The ultimate goal is to improve consumer understanding and help everyday Americans to understand how credit works. It's a lofty goal, but with the backing of a strong team, years of experience, and a reputation as one of the best lead generators in the business, he's perfectly placed to achieve it.