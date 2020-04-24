A newly declassified documents have revealed that Osama Bin Laden had plotted to assassinate President Barack Obama by shooting down Airforce One in order to install an "unprepared" Joe Biden as the next US President to cause a crisis in the United States.

The 45-page newly declassified documents were seized from the compound in Pakistan where the dreaded Al Qaeda terrorist Osama Bin Laden, the mastermind behind the 9/11 attacks, was hiding. The US Navy Seals found the documents after killing Bin Laden in May 2011.

The secret documents reveal a sinister plot involving the shooting down of the AirForce One when President Barack Obama would travel with US military commander David Petraeus.

The existence of these secret documents was first reported by The Washington Post in 2012 and Fox News Editor Gregg Re Wednesday night finally published the secret Osama Bin Laden letter.

The secret document contains a letter that Bin Laden wrote to his deputy in Pakistan, Ilyas Kashmiri asking him to shoot down Obama.

"The reason for concentrating on them is that Obama is the head of infidelity and killing him automatically will make [Vice President] Biden take over the presidency," bin Laden wrote.

"Biden is totally unprepared for that post, which will lead the US into a crisis. As for Petraeus, he is the man of the hour ... and killing him would alter the war's path" in Afghanistan.

The CIA dossiers on this reveal that Ilyas Kashmiri didn't go much far with planning, and as per the instructions issued to him, he was specifically asked not to harm Biden whatsoever.

"Please ask brother Ilyas to send me the steps he has taken into that work," bin Laden wrote to the top lieutenant, Atiyah Abd al-Rahman.

Soon after the raid that killed Osama, Kashmiri too was killed in 2011 in a US drone strike.

Why bring up Bin Laden letter now?

As revelatory the Bin Laden letter is, the timing of these documents being reported by Fox News has raised some questions. There are views that it is a move from President Trump's camp to distract the voters, as new polls showed Joe Biden beating Trump in Florida, Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and nationally.