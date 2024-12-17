The Second International Special Lecture on Revelation Successfully Ended; Drawing a Crowd Ten Times Larger Than the First One

Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony (hereafter referred to as Shincheonji Church of Jesus) at the Shincheonji Cheongju Church in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, successfully held its Second International Special Lecture on Revelation open to all nations.

The lecture was attended by 1,000 religious leaders from 57 countries who completed the two-day, one-night scripture exchange schedule. This attendance was ten times the attendance of the 1st "Will Be An International Event In The Future" gathering. Religious leaders from Christianity, Buddhism, Islam, and Hinduism draw attention with their 'Revelation Speeches.'

Chairman Man-hee Lee mentions, "Heaven and God are One; each religion must have dialogue and introduction to become one. I have been studying the Bible for a year through the Bible Exchange Program. I am so happy to have learned that through the Word, one can awaken one's spirit and live a happy life. Since Heaven has chosen me, I will now diligently participate in God's work and do my best to lead all people to God's family."

A Recap of the Second International Special Lecture on Revelation

The special lecture on Revelation, open to all nations was started to eliminate conflict and create peace on earth by increasing mutual understanding based on scriptures from each religion.

Chairman Lee also emphasizes, "In the first International Special Lecture on Revelation, the contents of the 'scriptures' of each religion may be slightly different, but the fundamental content will not differ much. All Christians and religious people of each country must learn from and confirm each other's scriptures based on their own, and now they must truly become one."

About 1,000 religious leaders from 57 countries who agreed with this meaning attended the Second International Invitation Special Lecture on Revelation, which held eight months after the first one. Compared to the 80 religious leaders from 27 countries who attended the first lecture, the attended grew 10 times larger. All of those who attended came to Korea out of compassion with the intention of realizing peace. It is evaluated that these minds came together to realize a 'place of religious unity truly.'

They began by attending the 115th joint graduation ceremony of the Zion Christian Mission Center, held at the same location on the 30th of last month. On the 31st, they learned about the Shincheonji Church of Jesus and the fulfilled Book of Revelation. They also gathered together as one despite their different religions during a prayer time, praying for peace on earth.

After Chairman Lee's lecture, all attendees raised the 'O' sign in response to the moderator's question about continuing word exchange and cooperation to make the world a peaceful world by cooperating with the Shincheonji Church of Jesus. The sign and peace center plaque presentation ceremony followed.

Additionaly, during the 31st schedule, the documentary 'Great Heritage: Mindanao' was viewed. It tells the story of how Catholicism and Islam, which had not understood each other and had been in conflict for 40 years, ended their conflict and chose peace in Mindanao Island in the Philippines.

Testimones from Religious Leaders

On the last day of the lecture, religious leaders from Buddhism, Hinduism, Christianity, and Islam, representing their respective denominations, gave speeches on the Book of Revelation they had learned, which received cheers and applause from the attendees. In particular, some of them participated in the Peace Center, which was created by religious leaders who had returned to their home countries after attending the first International Special Lecture on Revelation.

Buddhist religious leader Bharat Dashrat Sshat Triratna, a Buddha meditation leader who completed the entire two-day and one-night schedule, shares his experience with the lecture. He attended the first International Special Lecture on Revelation held in Seoul last February and was so moved by what he learned as he participated in the second International Special Lecture on Revelation.

Shincheonji Church of Jesus explains that many religious leaders participated in the second lecture because they could not forget the excitement and lingering feelings from the first lecture.

Buddhist Monk Hyeonsan, also gave his speech based on Revelation 1:1-8 as a representative of Buddhist religious leaders. He said, "In order to create a compassionate world without prejudice, we have established and are operating an association for the disabled and a school for the disabled."

He added, "I happened to learn about this chairman's peace efforts by chance, and I, too, am working to become a part of peace service and am learning about the Bible. While learning about the Book of Revelation, I realized the greatness of statistical records. Through the Book of Revelation, we can see a new world, and I think the record is great because it gives us insight to see the new world through that world."

Swami Shaileshand, CEO of Giri Shant Advait Ashram Center, who followed Monk Hyeonsan to represent Hindu religious leaders, also gave a speech on Revelation chapter four. At the end of his speech, he said, "I am studying at the 'Peace Center' to be exposed to various religions to have perfect enlightenment. When I talk about religious harmony and peace, people raise questions, but it really will happen, and I strongly say that this world will find Korea."

Following speeches by religious leaders from each religious denomination, Chairman Lee appeared as a special lecturer on Revelation. Chairman Lee said, "Heaven and God are one. "In order to become one, we need to talk and introduce each other. If anyone in the world is willing to compare scriptures, they can come to Shincheonji Church of Jesus and compare. We want to open the door wide and become one."

He continued, "We must keep the door of communication open with everyone. There is no reason to refuse. To understand the Word, you must dig and dig to realize it 100%. You have to dig to the end and know what's right and wrong."

As a testament to the success of the lecture, the leaders who attended expressed desire to also share what they have learned to their members back home. A female pastor from India said, "I read a lot about the Book of Revelation, but I didn't know anything about it. But now that I know that the Book of Revelation has been opened so brightly, I am grateful. I think it is my mission from now on to learn well and teach it to the members of our church. Furthermore, I will also tell all the people in India who do not yet know about the fulfillment of this Book of Revelation."

Pastor Koroi from Fiji added, "Today's lecture was a time to hear exactly how the Revelation was fulfilled and confirm the truth. When I return (to Fiji), I will take the truth with me, and I plan to share everything I experienced here and play a role in spreading the word."

The Desire to Learn More

In addition to what they have leared, many religious leaders also confessed that this event motivated their spiritual growth, leaving comments such as, "I want to come to the third event with my fellow religious leaders and learn," "I will return to my country and share the emotions of this day," and "This program will become an international event in the future."

An official from Shincheonji Church of Jesus stated, "Since the special lecture on Revelation open to all nations held in February, there have been steady inquiries from religious leaders who returned to their countries saying, 'I want to participate in the program again with my fellow religious leaders.'"

"In this way, we believe that the foundation for international religious harmony is being built as religious leaders from around the world serve as a catalyst for the exchange of scriptures and the realization of peace. We will also do our best to bring this forward."