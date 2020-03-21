After the death of a 17-year-old Pomeranian in Hong Kong, reports revealed that another pet tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus. It is a German shepherd who is currently living in the Pok Fu Lam area and was sent for quarantine along with another mixed-breed dog from the same residence on Thursday, March 19.

Hong Kong officials also asked pet owners not to abandon the animals and advised them to stop kissing their pets after the second case of Coronavirus infected dog was reported. Both the dogs were shifted to a quarantine facility after the owner was confirmed as being infected by the deadly virus, said Hong Kong's Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD).

Coronavirus test touching pets

It should be noted that the health officials could not get a positive result from the mix-breed dog who has not developed any symptom for the new Coronavirus. However, AFCD stated that they will continue to monitor both the dogs and will conduct repeated tests on the animals.

The animal-welfare authority reminded that there is no evidence that pets can be a source of the Novel Coronavirus or they can be infected by the pathogen. They also urged that "Under no circumstances, should [owners] abandon their pets.

First suspect COVID-19 dog died in Hong Kong

The new case was confirmed after a Pomeranian died on Monday, March 16. It should be mentioned the pet which belonged to a COVID-19 patient in Hong Kong tested "weak positive" during repeated tests for the virus and died two days after it was released from quarantine.

Last two tests, which was conducted on March 12 and 13 showed negative results after which the department allowed the dog to leave the healthcare centre and return home. Earlier, the owner of the dog was confirmed to be infected and admitted in a hospital on February 25. She returned home on March 8 after recovering from the disease.

Since the 60-year-old owner of the dog did not allow the authority to conduct an autopsy, the reason behind its sudden death is still a mystery. Here are some safety measures which pet owners should follow to ensure the health safety of the pets: