Actor Sean Penn was spotted getting tested for coronavirus with a nasal swab in Lost Angeles. The 59-year-old star was at the free Malibu testing site set up by his organisation CORE (Community Organised Relief Effort), reports www.dailymail.co.uk. He kept his backpack on as he leaned back in an outdoor chair to be tested by a staff member in a mask, gloves, face shield and hazmat suit.

CORE, which Penn founded in 2010 to help with earthquake relief in Haiti, is now collaborating with LA Mayor Eric Garcetti to combat the ongoing health crisis. The non-profit's goal is to establish free drive-in testing sites in Los Angeles, working with both the mayor and fire department, according to USA Today.

Goal through the organisation

Penn's goal is to "save lives and alleviate the depletion of resources" with the program. He himself works at the testing site in Malibu where he lives.

"We have an infrastructure in place to respond, and so we decided that we would if we could be value-added. It's something that we can adapt to very quickly with the training of the Los Angeles Fire Department initially. And then we're able to take all those firemen and put them back in to serve the people in the way that we need them to," he said last week.