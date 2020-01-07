Sean O'Malley Will Have To Wait Until UFC 248 To Make His Comeback

After receiving a six-month suspension back in 2018, Sean O'Malley, the 25-year-old American MMA fighter, who fights in the bantamweight division of the UFC, will have to wait a bit longer to make his comeback to the sport. O'Malley, who tested positive for banned substance Ostarine, was initially scheduled to make his return at UFC 239, against Ecuadorian mixed martial artist, Marlon Vera, but failed another United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) drug test, testing positive for Ostarine yet again. O'Malley was, however, cleared from the second failed test and was expected to take on Mexican MMA fighter, José Alberto

O'Malley's Fight Against Marlon Vera Postponed To March

O'Malley who was initially expected to return to the UFC at UFC 247, which is scheduled to take place in February 2020, will now have to wait until March for UFC 248 where he will finally be able to face his opponent. The main event at UFC 248, which will take place on the 7th of March, in Las Vegas, will be the women's strawweight title match between incumbent Weili Zhang and former titleholder Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Although the reason for the postponement of O'Malley's comeback fight is not yet known, it is widely believed that Dana White, the president of the UFC, might have done so with the intention of adding some more big names to the event.

O'Malley Made An Impressive Start To His Career

Sean O' Malley, or "Sugar" as he is referred to by MMA fans, made his debut in 2017 at Dana White's "Tuesday Night Contender Series". The American gathered a huge MMA fan following with his pro-marijuana views. His first UFC wins came against Terrion "Flash" Ware and Andre Soukhamthath. Despite O'Malley's struggles with USADA's stringent drug testing rules, the American remains a promising prospect as a future UFC bantamweight titleholder.