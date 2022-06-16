In a Sea of Dirty Data, Dropbase Throws Customers a Life Raft

Data is a critical component in every single industry today. The agriculture industry has to track the usage of crops around the world, the entertainment industry is constantly analyzing what consumers are watching most, and the healthcare industry is tracking the number of patients impacted by a global pandemic. These are just a few examples of how data swirls around us each and every day, but all these data sets have one thing in common: they become useless if the data is dirty.

The idea of dirty data refers to numbers that have been manipulated, transformed, or even moved again and again in an effort to be combined with other data, historical datasets, or even put into a new system for a business. According to Gartner, organizations estimate that about $15 million per year is lost due to bad data. On a larger scale, IBM published that U.S. businesses lose $3.1 trillion per year because of this "dirty data."

The Reality of Dirty Data

So how did the world's most powerful tool, data, become an Achilles heel across industries? We have figured out how to gather some of the most complex and detailed data in history, but we haven't exactly figured out how to wrangle it. Organizations have entire finance departments that spend every day cleaning data, organizing it, and manipulating data from different systems. But now, there's a solution. Dropbase helps clean and maintain data so that its clients can focus on the value-add work that they need to do instead of chasing down a string of numbers, and trying to make sense of it.

Understanding Dropbase & Its Offerings

Designed to be easy enough to use that no technical skills are required, Dropbase can take data from different sources think CSV files, Excel, databases, or other offline files and compile that data in a cohesive, uniform way. Instead of analysts pulling clunky Excel reports, manually manipulating them, and hoping for the best, Dropbase loads all that data to a database with just a few clicks.

On top of saving organizations exorbitant amounts of time because the data is clean, having access to clean data allows businesses to build analytical tools that provide trustworthy outputs. In a world where data has become so important, all that collection is for naught if actionable insights aren't collected from the numbers. Dropbase is a gamechanger in every industry because every industry is dependent on data, analytics, and numbers-based decision-making.

The Origin of Dropbase

The best innovation often comes from dedicated people who are trying to solve a problem they themselves have experienced, and Dropbase is no different. Jimmy Chan and Ayazhan Zhakhan, the co-founders of Dropbase, worked in various software and technology-related roles that were impacted by the cleanliness and accessibility of data every day. When they met in an entrepreneurship course in 2016, their passion for data brought them together and their idea began to bloom.

At first, the pair was unsure what problem they wanted to tackle when it came to data, but they decided to go to the root of everything else: the original data, how it's stored, and the ability to maintain a clean data environment. Though they were technically savvy themselves, they knew that these same problems plagued businesses and teams that didn't have the same backgrounds, so they designed a product that doesn't require users to have a technical background.

Don't Sink into Dirty Data

The time and money saved by Dropbase is an investment that will likely end up paying for itself. The landscape of data is only going to grow as time goes on, so it's best to get ahead of these challenges now. Whether you're a small business just starting out or a larger corporation, Dropbase is the product you need to enable forward-facing insights, data modeling, and even advanced technology like artificial intelligence and machine learning. Remember, the best business decisions all start with the cleanest data.