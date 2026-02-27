"Scream 7" releases new trailer ahead of Super Bowl

Film marks franchise's first Imax theatrical release

Neve Campbell returns as Sidney Prescott

Paramount schedules theatrical release for February 27, 2026.

Scream 7 Trailers Super Bowl Trailer, Imax Launch. 4 Paramount Pictures has debuted a new trailer of Scream 7 and the preview will be broadcast during the Super Bowl on Feb. 8, as the venerable slasher series gets ready to debut on Imax the first time in its history. The seventh sequel brings back Neve Campbell as the iconic final girl, Sydney Prescott, in the series, as she is again in the line of attacks by Ghostface.

The movie premieres in cinemas on February 27, 2026. The most recent trailer depicts the presence of a new Ghostface killer who is targeting Sidney and her immediate people, including her daughter Tatum, performed by Isabel May. The naming of the character is a tribute to the late friend of Sidney, Tatum Riley, who was played by Rose McGowan in the original.

In the trailer, Courtney Cox repeats her appearance as reporter Gale Weathers informing Sidney that she is about to unmask this fucker. Moviemaker: debut Imax theatre. The film, the first to be directed by an instalment of the franchise, is self-identified as directed by Kevin Williamson, the first time as a movie director that he directs an instalment of the franchise that he had written originally in the Scream franchise: Scream, Scream 2 and Scream 4.

It was co-written by Williamson and Guy Busick who had written the more recent entries in the list of revivals. The Imax release is the first of the series and an indicator of Paramount trying to put the horror sequel as a big theatre release.

Started in 1996 with Hollywood Scream, the franchise had amassed over 900 million dollars around the world in six movies. His comeback occurs following her absence in 2023 in Scream VI, wherein she cited pay issues. The reunion has also been one of the primary concerns of the marketing especially with her life as a mother as the focus of the story.

Cast Returns and Departures

Some of the old cast members are also returning, such as David Arquette in the role of Dewey Riley, with the rest, Sidney and Gale. Matthew Lillard and Scott Foley reprise the roles of Stu Macher and Roman Bridger respectively, who were among the initial Ghostface murderers, respectively, in Scream 3.

Since the period of revival, Mason Gooding and Jasmin Savoy Brown repeat the roles of siblings Chad and Mindy. Missing is remarkably Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega, the headliners of 2022 and 2023. Barrera left the project after the social media interactions concerning the Israel-Hamas war, whereas Ortega left the project of his own accord.

During the reshuffling, director Christopher Landon had been attached but left. The newest cast additions are Michelle Randolph, Joel McHale, Anna Camp and Mckenna Grace among others which increases the cast of the latest part.

Release Outlook

Scream 7 has a Super Bowl preview, which has Imax screens and loads of promotion getting in theatres. The franchise has proven to be able to survive decades with balancing nostalgia and new characters. The movie releases in theatres theatrically around the United States on Feb. 27, 2026 as the final part of horizontal cuts within one of the longest-running slasher franchises in horror.