Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced plans for a second Scottish independence referendum, paving the way for publishing draft legislation for a new vote before next May's elections for the parliament in Edinburgh, British media reported Wednesday.

Sturgeon, leader of the pro-independence Scottish National Party (SNP), announced the resumption of work on the bill in her annual program for Scottish government on Tuesday, alongside plans for a 100-million-pound green jobs fund and proposals for a "National Care Service".

A New Draft Bill

She said a new draft bill will be drawn up setting out the timing and terms for a new independence referendum, as well as the question to be asked to voters if it is given the green light by Westminster, Xinhua news agency reported.

Sturgeon said she will "make the case for Scotland to become an independent country, and seek a clear endorsement of Scotland's right to choose our own future".

Johnson Rules Out Vote

Sturgeon also outlined her legislative agenda, saying that suppressing COVID-19 is "our most immediate priority - and it will remain so for some time".

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ruled out a new independence vote for Scotland. Under current British law, an independence referendum would need the consent of the Westminster Parliament. In 2014, people in Scotland voted by a majority to remain part of Britain in what was described as a "once-in-a-generation" poll.