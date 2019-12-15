Scott Disick is reportedly jealous of Kourtney Kardashian's relationship with on-and-off boyfriend, Younes Bendjima. Though the 36-year-old reality star Sofia Richie is dating Sofia Richie, sources close to him reveal he still has feelings for the mother of his children.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and Younes have been in an on-again, off-again relationship since May 2017, sparked fresh round of reconciliation rumors when they were seen spending time together in Miami earlier this month. A source told Hollywood Life: "Scott is happier than ever with Sofia Richie, but it's still really hard for him to see her with another guy. He tries really hard not to look or pay attention."

"Scott will always have a real deep love for Kourtney and he knows it'll never work because of things he's done in the past, but he owns this. He's such a different person now, but it's really been hard for him lately," the insider added.

"He wants her to be happy, but seeing her with other guys reminds him that they're not together because of his actions. He'd do anything for her and they're in a really great place and Scott would really like to make sure he's with Kourtney and the kids for the holidays," the source shared.

Kim Kardashian's sister and Disick had been dating since 2006 and are parents to Mason, Penelope and Reign. During an interview with Us Weekly, the reality TV star, who is a self-admitted sex addict, gushed about Kourtney.

"I mean, she'll always be family to me and probably the person I love the most in the world, so even though we're not together, we're still close and it's still nice to be around each other," he said.

Meanwhile, Disick and Lionel Richie's daughter have been dating since 2017 and are going stronger than ever. Previously, during an interview with Tings London magazine, Sofia admitted that it is hard to date being a celebrity.

She said: "When it comes to dating you want to keep it as private as possible. As something special between you and the other person. You don't really want other peoples opinions on it – even though it doesn't matter. I just don't want to hear it at the end of the day. I try to just be quiet about my dating life."