American television personality Scott Disick is head over heels with the love of his life Sofia Richie and doesn't miss a single opportunity to pepper her with words filled with love and passion.

The couple are looking to buy a new house in Malibu and when asked about his new crib, the star, instead of talking about his pad, ended up talking only about Sofia Richie. That's so sweet, isn't it?

During an episode of Flip It Like Disick, she showered Sofia with lovey-dovey comments and said that she's absolutely great and the two can talk about anything at any given point of time. He revealed that he takes her advice several times and she's always there besides him during all the ups and downs of life.

Scott says that Sofia made him a better man and he feels comfortable and at home while she's around. He stated that her love made his lofe feel easy and she calmed him down when he's in distress. That's such a cute and adorable couple, right?

"I have a girlfriend and a great one at that. The truth is we can kind of talk about anything and sometimes when I need advice or I need to bounce an idea off of somebody, she's great for it. I think it's hard anywhere to find somebody that you can be comfortable with and the truth was, without her, I was always looking for somebody or something. She's definitely been that little piece that's calmed me down and made me a better man and made things, you know, easier in my life," he said.

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are dating since two years and the actor said he doesn't want to live in his "bachelor pad" anymore and wants to move-in with Sofia and is now hunting for a good property in Malibu, California.

Coming back to his new house, Scott says that Sophie wants a "sick theater" and joked that he would even give her a "dungeon to play with" like the ones we saw in Fifty Shades of Grey. The couple have finalised a massive mansion and really love what they see. "I think we should get it," Scott tells Sofia for which she replied, "It's a lot of money, babe."