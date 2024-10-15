Scotland vs Portugal Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Nations League Match in the US, UK and India

As the latest international break nears its end, Tuesday will feature the final matches of October's fixtures. In Group A1, Hampden Park will see two teams at opposite ends of the standings clash, with Scotland hosting Portugal, as Scotland fights to stay in League A and avoid relegation to League B.

Scotland earned a spot in UEFA Nations League A after topping Group B1 in the 2022/23 edition. However, the Tartan Army had hoped for a stronger showing following their promotion. Instead, Steve Clarke's squad has failed to impress and is still searching for their first point in the league, struggling defensively throughout the first half of the 2024/25 campaign.

Clash of the Opposites

The Scots have managed only one win in their last 15 matches across all competitions—a 2-0 friendly win over Gibraltar in June—and enter this game on the back of four straight losses.

This losing streak includes a 2-1 defeat to Portugal in last month's reverse fixture, where Scott McTominay gave Scotland an early lead before Bruno Fernandes and Ronaldo turned the match around. Scotland remains at the bottom of Group A1, having lost to Poland and Croatia.

Roberto Martinez's Portugal currently leads the group with three wins from three matches. They secured 2-1 win over both Croatia and Scotland, along with a 3-1 win against Poland, giving them a +4 goal difference at the top.

At 39, Ronaldo is Portugal's leading scorer in the competition with three goals, while Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, and Diogo Dalot have each contributed a goal across the first three games.

When and Where

The Scotland vs Portugal UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will be played at the Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland, on Oct 15 at 8:45 PM local time, 7:45 PM BST, 2:45 PM ET and 12:15 AM IST (Oct 15).

How to Livestream

United States: The Scotland vs Portugal UEFA Nations League match will be aired on Fox Sports 2.

The Scotland vs Portugal UEFA Nations League will be live streamed on Fubo, Sling TV and Fox Sports App.

United Kingdom: No TV channels in the UK are showing the Scotland vs Portugal UEFA Nations League match live. However, the game will be broadcast for free on ViaPlay International's YouTube channel.

India: The Scotland vs Portugal UEFA Nations League match will be aired live on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.