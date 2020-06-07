Scotland has confirmed no deaths of patients who got tested positive for the coronavirus or COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the Scottish minister of health Jeane Freeman stated on Sunday.

Northern Ireland's health department also said it had no new COVID-19 deaths reported in the 24 hours to 0900 GMT on Sunday. "I would offer a note of caution about reading too much into today's figure. We know that fewer deaths tend to be registered at the weekend," Freeman said at a news conference. "It is still very likely that further COVID deaths will be reported in the days ahead."

COVID-19 Crisis

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 6.9 million people and claiming the lives of over 400,000 globally in more than 170 countries.

The US is the worst affected nation in the world followed by Brazil and Russia. The virus that originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province is currently spreading like wildfire.

