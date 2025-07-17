Scientists Stunned: Moon Soil May be Able to Support Life – What They Discovered Will Blow Your Mind!

In a latest study, published in the journal Joule, scientists have claimed that the soil on the Moon could support life. Yes, you read it right!

The new paper titled 'Inherent lunar water enabled photothermal CO2 catalysis' actually revealed the breakthrough new technology that could allow humans to survive on the Moon.

It might contribute to the widespread optimism, shared by many nations, that humans will be able to remain on the moon for future missions before moving farther into the solar system.

Since flying them to the lunar surface might not be feasible, that might only be feasible if we can produce the required fuel, water, and other resources on the Moon itself. A gallon of water, for example, would cost $83,000 to ship to the Moon, and each astronaut would require four of those every day.

However, scientists discovered a new technique that would enable the astronauts to obtain the water they require from the lunar soil using samples returned from a Chinese mission to the Moon. The new system solves the issues of previous attempts to do so, which were energy-intensive and failed to break down CO2.

Using a new technology that converts solar light into heat, it enables astronauts to draw water from the lunar soil.

Lu Wang of the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shenzhen, said, "We never fully imagined the 'magic' that the lunar soil possessed," adding, "The biggest surprise for us was the tangible success of this integrated approach."

"The one-step integration of lunar H2O extraction and photothermal CO2 catalysis could enhance energy utilization efficiency and decrease the cost and complexity of infrastructure development," stated Lu.

However, there might still be issues with using it. Extreme temperature fluctuations, low gravity, and irregularities in the lunar surface are just a few of the many difficulties that the Moon's surface presents.