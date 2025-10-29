Scientists Say Manhattan-Sized 3I/ATLAS Comet Could Hold the Secret to Saving Earth from Killer Asteroids

Far beyond the calm blue skies, countless rocky fragments drift silently through space — remnants from the birth of our solar system. These asteroids may seem distant, but their unpredictable paths can bring them perilously close to Earth.

While most burn up harmlessly in the atmosphere, even a single large asteroid could unleash catastrophic destruction, rivaling the force of thousands of nuclear bombs. Scientists across the world are constantly scanning the skies, tracking these potential threats, and preparing for the day when one of them might not miss.

But, the ATLAS might just hold the key to the world's destiny.

The Manhattan-sized comet may offer potentially life-saving intelligence, despite claims that 31/ATLAS is potentially hostile alien technology.

According to researchers, a NASA-sponsored effort to monitor the interstellar object whizzing through our solar system may eventually aid in the monitoring of other dangerous objects.

The International Asteroid Warning Network (IAWN) will be running a "comet campaign" from November 27, 2025, to January 27, 2026 — when the 31/ATLAS is scheduled to leave our solar system — to improve techniques for determining its location, according to Space.com.

The so-called worldwide coalition of space experts will not only forecast the orbit but also "hold a workshop on techniques to correctly measure comet astrometry — a transformation without a change to a figure's shape or size, such as rotation or reflection." According to reports, this will assist in creating the blueprint for how we keep an eye on comets and other asteroids that could endanger our planet.

The group pointed out that comets are difficult to see because of their tails and comas, which are cloud-like gas and dust atmospheres that envelop the comet's solid core as it gets closer to the Sun.

This hinders trajectory predictions, which tell us how close the comet will approach Earth, by making it difficult to estimate their brightness.

Fortunately, the comet is said to be far from Earth, but because of its close proximity (about 1.8 sun-Earth distances), 31/ATLAS can be seen with telescopes. As long as they register by November 7th, IAWN is even encouraging citizen scientists to participate in the initiatives.

Although NASA's official stance is that 31/ATLAS does not represent a threat to Earth, tracking comets and asteroids is a top priority due to the potential danger.

This contradicts the theories put forth by Harvard astrophysicist Dr. Avi Loeb, who has been monitoring the interstellar object since its discovery in July.

After noticing a number of features that appeared to go against the usual behavior of comets, Loeb concluded that 31/ATLAS, the third interstellar object to enter our solar system, might be extraterrestrial in origin.

Among these were an anti-tail, which is a jet of particles that points in the direction of the sun rather than away from it as is customary, and the fact that it was releasing a plume of four grams of nickel per second without any indication of iron, which is not common for comets.

Loeb also voiced concern about ATLAS's unusual trajectory and non-gravitational acceleration, which will bring it dangerously close to Jupiter, Venus, and Mars. These factors could indicate that the probe was an alien spy sent to Earth to conduct reconnaissance.

"The hypothesis in question is that [31/ATLAS] is a technological artifact, and furthermore has active intelligence," he noted. "If this is the case, then two possibilities follow. First, that its intentions are entirely benign and second, they are malign."