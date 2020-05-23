Scientists from the Singapore University of Technology Innovation Lab used complex data modeling to determine the exact date the coronavirus pandemic would disappear and have predicted that the United Kingdom will be free from the virus on September 30, 2020.

The study claims that the UK's declining death rates could reach a stage of no fatalities at the end of June or the beginning of July. The UK is currently at stage four in the alert system, which means there are high chances of transmission of COVID-19.

However, the researchers themselves stated that the user-driven data is "uncertain" as predictions can change over time, as the UK government has eased the lockdown and allowed people to step outside, making people vulnerable to be infected. A spokesman for The Singapore University of Technology said, ''Predictions are uncertain by nature. Readers must take any predictions with caution.''

Prediction Must Not be Seen as Optimism

The spokesperson said in a statement that the predictions made by the researchers must not be seen as optimism as there might be ups and downs in the report due to the lockdown being eased across the United Kingdom.

"The model and data are inaccurate to the complex, evolving, and heterogeneous realities of different countries. Over-optimism based on some predicted end dates is dangerous because it may loosen our disciplines and controls and cause the turnaround of the virus and infection, and must be avoided." However, it is expected that there will be "sporadic ups and downs" for several weeks afterward.

While the researchers predicted coronavirus will end in the UK on September 30, they also predicted that the pandemic will end in the United States on November 11, Italy on August 12 and Singapore on July 19 respectively.

Coronavirus in the UK

The United Kingdom is the hardest hit with coronavirus in Europe with 254,195 positive cases and 36,393 deaths as on May 23, 2020. The numbers seem to be increasing drastically as the days pass and the ease of lockdown might add more woes and distress.

The United States is leading with the highest number of cases with 1,645,646 patients being positive and 97,663 deaths. The worldwide positive cases stand at 5,331,496 and 340,567 deaths.