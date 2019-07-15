A team of scientists led by Paul-Antoine Moreau, a physicist at the University of Glasgow has successfully photographed image of quantum entanglement or spooky pairing of particles, a strange phenomenon that baffled legendary physicist Albert Einstein throughout his career and finally died disbelieving its existence.

The study report published in the journal Science Advances revealed that the new photograph substantiates the fact that two tiny particles can be paired and separated, but still remains intimately connected across vast distances.

"The image we've managed to capture is an elegant demonstration of a fundamental property of nature, seen for the very first time in the form of an image. It's an exciting result which could be used to advance the emerging field of quantum computing and lead to new types of imaging," said Paul-Antoine Moreau, Phys.org reports.

Experts conducted this study using the base concept that particles of light called photons can be entangled by a number of quantum properties. During the research, photons came out of an ultraviolet laser beam and later passed through a special crystal known to entangle photons. Using a beam splitter, scientists later split the beam into two equal arms. At this point in time, some photons that had entangled parted ways.

The photons went through a sensitive camera that was able to detect individual photons. Scientists gradually captured the patterned image of the entangled photons that struck the camera.

Einstein, throughout his career, believed that a transportation-like effect like this is so absurd, and he many times called it 'spooky action at a distance'.

"Einstein couldn't accept this. He essentially went to his grave not accepting this as fact, but it's now been shown millions of times to work," J.C. Séamus Davis, a physicist at Cornell University told Business Insider.