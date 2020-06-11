When one imagines a crocodile, it is the image of a water-dwelling reptilian that walks on four legs. However, an international team of researchers has discovered that certain species of ancient crocodiles walked on their hind legs like dinosaurs and grew up to a length of three meters.

At the Lower Cretaceous Jinju Formation of South Korea, the researchers discovered well-preserved footprints from 110-120 million years ago that belonged to a massive bipedal ancestor of modern-day crocodiles. "It shocked us to learn that the trackways represent bipedal animals 3-4 meters long," team leader Prof. Kyung Soo Kim, Chinju National University of Education, said.

An Unusual Discovery

Paleontologists have been aware that certain species of crocodiles belonging to the "age of dinosaurs" were had a larger adaptation to life on land when compared to their present-day relatives. However, they were known to be smaller in size, approximately one meter in length, with recorded footprints proving that they used all the four feet for movement.

The scientists named the 18-24 cm-long tracks Batrachopus grandis, as they were significantly larger in comparison to the smaller Batrachopus variety that was commonly found in Jurassic North America. Based on the measurement of the tracks, the scientists deduced that they were made by an animal whose feet's length was similar to that of a human being.

Mistaken for A Pterosaur

While the scientists knew they were dealing with an ancient reptilian species, they mistook it for that of a two-legged pterosaur. "At one site, the footprints were initially thought to be made by a giant bipedal pterosaur walking on the mudflat, we now understand that these were bipedal crocodile prints," Dr. Anthony Romilio said.

The tracks also showed the pattern of the pads—depicting the structure of the foot bone and the narrowness of the trackways which suggested a bipedal gait. This was a significant departure from the wide-spreading posture of modern-day crocodiles.

"Typical crocodiles walk in a squat stance and create trackways that are wide. Oddly, our trackways are very narrow looking - more like a crocodile balancing on a tight-rope. When combined with the lack of any tail-drag marks, it became clear that these creatures were moving bipedally," Prof. Kim said.