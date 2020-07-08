Dilophosaurus is a very popular dinosaur species among the general public, and all credit goes to Hollywood director Steven Spielberg, who portrayed these ancient creatures as a venom spitting beast in his movie Jurassic Park. However, a new study has suggested that Spielberg has gone completely wrong in depicting these creatures in his movie.

In Jurassic Park, Spielberg has portrayed Dilophosaurus as a small lizard-like dinosaur with a rattling drill around its neck. But the new study report states that the actual Dilophosaurus that lived during the early Jurassic Era, around 183 million years ago was the largest land animal of its time, reaching up to 20 feet in length.

More Details About Dilophosaurus

Scientists who took part in this study also claimed that these ancient creatures had much in common with modern birds. Earlier, scientists believed that Dilophosaurus had a fragile crest and weak jaws. But the new study led by Adam Marsh, the lead paleontologist at Petrified Forest National Park found just the opposite, and they claimed that the jawbone showed signs of serving as scaffolding for powerful muscles.

"It's pretty much the best, worst-known dinosaur. Until this study, nobody knew what Dilophosaurus looked like or how it evolved. We realized that it wasn't a new type of dinosaur, but a juvenile Dilophosaurus, which is really cool," Marsh said in a recent statement.

How Dinosaurs Went Extinct From Earth's Surface?

Several scientists believe that dinosaurs, the dominant species on the earth in the ancient days went extinct following an asteroid hit. However, there is a section of other scientists who believe in a volcanic eruption doomsday, which caused the extinction of these beasts.

A recent study conducted by UK researchers analyzed both these possibilities, and they found that asteroid hit could be the best answer to explain the extinction of dinosaurs from the surface of the blue planet. They also added that increased volcanic activity actually sprouted the seeds of life after the deep space impact.