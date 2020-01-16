A powerful solar wind, bombarding the earth has caused an explosion in the magnetic field which produce a bright blast and directed high energy particles towards the planet. Scientists stated that since the solar winds are hitting the magnetosphere, it can cause auroras as that layer of the atmosphere deflects the particles.

In many cases, the solar particles barriers can become trapped on the magnetosphere, pushing the magnetic lines apart. As per the scientists, when these lines reconnect they produce high energy blasts, which could be more powerful than atomic bombs. It should be noted that such blasts took place in December 2015.

Solar storm explosion

In a new study, published in the Nature Physics, author Vassilis Angelopoulos from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) stated that usually, the explosions take place at least 100,000 miles from the blue planet.

As per the Greek American physicist, Angelopoulos said that on December 20, 2015, the experts observed the contact between magnetic lines only 30,000 miles away, which is three times closer than the usual distance of the event. It should be noted that the scientists accumulated the data on the explosion by using NASA's THEMIS spacecraft. While analyzing the data the researchers came to know that the phenomenon took place extremely near to earth.

Near-earth magnetic explosion

As mentioned by the 54-year-old the near-earth explosion and the subsequent storm had delivered as much as 88 x 1015 Joules of energy to near earth's environment. As per the researcher, this radius of energy is more than 10 times the energy of the largest US nuclear bomb and about 20 times the energy of an earthquake with seven magnitudes.

Before this magnetic explosion, scientists used to believe that it would be impossible for such blasts to strike so close to the earth. But now they know better and after the finding of this phenomena Angelopoulos believe that it will "make a big impact on future studies of geomagnetic storms."

The impact of solar storm

The solar storm is an intense burst of radiation coming from the release of magnetic energy associated with sunspots and the flares are the solar system's largest explosive events. The solar storms can emanate outward across the heliosphere and affect the solar system, including earth and its magnetosphere.

It should be noted that the magnetic field all around the world protect protects humans from the barrage of radiation which comes from sunspots. But in terms of solar storms, it can affect satellite-based technology.

Solar winds can also increase the temperature of the earth's outer atmosphere which may lead it to be expanded. It can cause damage to satellites in orbit, which may cause a disturbance in GPS navigation as well as mobile networking systems.

On the same time due to such natural phenomena, the surge of the particles can lead to high currents in the magnetosphere. This may cause higher than normal electricity in power lines which may trigger electrical transformers and power stations blow out and a loss of power. Healthwise, these events could be extremely dangerous as a higher amount of radiation also leaves people prone to cancer.