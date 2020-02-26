Several schools in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, were evacuated following bomb threats. Schools started receiving reports of "mining" in the morning.

Schools were evacuated in Ulan-Ude, Khabarovsk, Blagoveshchensk, Komsomolsk-on-Amur, Novosibirsk and Krasnoyarsk. None of the threats were confirmed by regional authorities.

The press service of Khabarovsk said the incoming messages pertained to three schools, but the administration decided to evacuate all city schools and educational institutions.

The administration evacuated 37 schools with more than 41,000 children and over 3,000 adults.

What actually happened?

The administration of Birobidzhan and Blagoveshchensk also announced the evacuation of schools. "Today school N6, 14, and gymnasium N1 of Birobidzhan received anonymous reports of explosive devices in the buildings. All relevant services were informed about the incident. Children and employees of educational institutions were evacuated to a safe distance," said the administration in a statement release.

The administration website of Ulan-Ude also reported that classes in their city schools were suspended due to threatening text messages.

What do the messages say?

One of the anonymous threats in Khabarovsk and Novosibirsk mentioned, "My name is Arseniy Grebinkin. Our squad placed a charge with a timer which contains phosphorous trichloride in dVuh city schools. If today Samberi will not fulfill its obligation – all the kids will be liquidated."

This is the third time this month schools have been evacuated due to bomb threats. On Feb. 3, anonymous threats hit schools, and again on Feb. 17 there were threats to kindergartens. Law enforcement agencies and regional authorities have not commented on the situation yet.