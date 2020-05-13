The education minister of Italy stated on Wednesday that the schools across the nation will reopen in September, after being shut for around six months because of the coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak.

Italy fights Coronavirus

"For this reason the government has decided to reopen in September," Education Minister Lucia Azzolina told a parliamentary hearing, adding that the current conditions would not allow lessons to restart safely any earlier.

Schools and universities have been closed nationwide since March 5, as part of a lockdown to curb the spread of the virus which has so far killed almost 31,000 people in Italy.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times claiming the lives of more than 290,000 people worldwide and infected over 4.2 million people globally. The virus outbreak has described as a pandemic by the WHO.

(With agency inputs)