Schneider Electric Named World's Most Sustainable Company

As the world continues its green journey, French firm Schneider Electric has been named the most sustainable company globally by Time Magazine and Statista.

In a press statement, the company said that the recognition reflects Schneider Electric's ambitious goals to reduce its own emissions, but also the company's commitment to helping its customers become more energy efficient.

Schneider tops Time Magazine's list

Time Magazine made this ranking after analysing a pool of over 5,000 of the world's largest and most influential companies. Following a rigorous four-stage assessment, the final ranking excluded unsustainable industries and considered factors like external sustainability ratings and commitments, corporate reporting practices, and environmental and social performance indicators.

In the final stage, Time Magazine produced a list of 500 companies from 30 countries, and Schneider topped the ranking in this list.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized as the world's most sustainable company. This achievement is a testament to our unwavering commitment to sustainability, which is embedded in everything we do," said Peter Herweck, CEO, Schneider Electric.

He added: "We consider the environment, society, and good governance in our decisions and daily operations. That's why we're pushing hard to make even more progress on our sustainability goals and ensure everyone contributes to creating a positive and enduring impact."

Digital transformation and reducing emissions

Amel Chadli, President of Gulf Countries at Schneider Electric said that the ranking reflects the company's wider mission to enhance energy efficiency and boost digital transformation for businesses and society at large.

Chadli added: "Our technologies not only drive a just energy transition in the region but also empower our customers and inspire local communities to adopt efficient energy solutions. This award is testament to our efforts over the past few years; we are proud to be recognized as part of a new generation of pioneers who are spearheading decarbonization and clean technology initiatives to achieve a more sustainable world for all."

Recently, Schneider Electric was also included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for the 13th consecutive year.